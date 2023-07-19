 
‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer finds detective Hercule Poirot at terrifying séance

By
Web Desk

July 19, 2023


Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party gets a supernatural twist in Kenneth Branagh's latest film, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh directs and reprises his role as the famed detective Hercule Poirot, whose retirement is cut short after a party guest is killed.

Set in the eerie post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a spine-chilling mystery that brings back the celebrated sleuth. 

Poirot, now living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is plunged into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The supernatural take to the classic novel is written by Oscar-nominee Michael Green, who also wrote the screenplay for Logan and Murder on the Orient Express.

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh said in a press statement. “Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

Featuring an all-star Oscar-winning cast, including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Kelly Reilly, A Haunting in Venice is scheduled to premiere on September 15.

