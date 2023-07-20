 
Hailey and Justin Bieber rock the white shirt trend look in NYC

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoyed a fashionable stroll through New York City, donning matching white shirts for their outing. Hailey, the 26-year-old model, kept her look relaxed with a white crop top, loose-fit denim shorts, and delicate gold jewelry. She added a unique touch to her ensemble by pairing it with black moccasins and white ankle socks.

On the other hand, Justin, the 29-year-old musician, opted for a white t-shirt paired with pastel purple shorts, injecting a pop of color into his outfit. To complete his look, he sported a bright orange baseball cap.

This is just one of the many excursions the couple has embarked on together since getting married in 2018. Recently, they were seen enjoying a date night at Chiltern Firehouse in London, following Hailey's announcement of launching her skincare brand, Rhode, in the U.K. They also treated themselves to a getaway in the enchanting French Riviera.

Hailey shared some wonderful moments from their tropical vacation on her Instagram, including a sweet video of Justin playfully carrying her over his shoulder. When questioned about the possibility of having kids with Justin soon, the skincare brand founder couldn't help but express her admiration and love for him.

