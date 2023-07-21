 
menu menu menu

Beyoncé shares opinion on fan query amid concert

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Beyoncé has a strong, loyal base

Beyoncé knows how to keep her fans happy, as she gave an example in her recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Nashville.

According to a TikTok video, Queen Bey was performing her hit Crazy in Love when a fan raised a sign asking her to give her nod to either her XO or 1+1 song to play at her wedding.

The 41-year-old stopped her performance, pointed to 1+1, and resumed the 2003's hit track and its moves.

@lo0261 Don’t mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us. I haven’t recovered from this moment. Thank you @Beyoncé for a night we will never forget. #beyonce #renaissance #renaissanceworldtour #nashville #fyp #foryoupage #1 ♬ original sound - Aloha

"Don't mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us," the TikTok user added, "I haven't recovered from this moment. Thank you, Beyoncé for a night we will never forget."

In another video, the concertgoer holds the cardboard with check boxes that read, "Pick our wedding song... XO or 1+1."

@lo0261 Replying to @Keirra Young ♬ Crazy in Love - Beyoncé,Jay-Z

In Minneapolis, Beyoncé will feature her next Renaissance World Tour stop on Thursday. While the current North American leg will continue until Oct. 1.

More From Entertainment:

'Oppenheimer' R-rated scenes test Christopher Nolan's craft

'Oppenheimer' R-rated scenes test Christopher Nolan's craft
Royal Family faces cut in funding after King Charles big statement

Royal Family faces cut in funding after King Charles big statement
Harry Potter’s Tom Felton thinks Ryan Gosling’s Ken looks a lot like Draco!

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton thinks Ryan Gosling’s Ken looks a lot like Draco!
Johnny Depp self-portrait painted during 'dark time' goes on sale

Johnny Depp self-portrait painted during 'dark time' goes on sale
Reports of Meghan and Harry's divorce are 'literally made up'

Reports of Meghan and Harry's divorce are 'literally made up'
Are Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly back together? Find out

Are Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly back together? Find out

Kylie Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on Hulu's The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on Hulu's The Kardashians
'Barbie' Vs 'Oppenheimer': Which one won the battle for reviews?

'Barbie' Vs 'Oppenheimer': Which one won the battle for reviews?
‘Royal renegades’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are failing at every step video

‘Royal renegades’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are failing at every step