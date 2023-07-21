Beyoncé shares opinion on fan query amid concert

Beyoncé has a strong, loyal base

Beyoncé knows how to keep her fans happy, as she gave an example in her recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Nashville.



According to a TikTok video, Queen Bey was performing her hit Crazy in Love when a fan raised a sign asking her to give her nod to either her XO or 1+1 song to play at her wedding.

The 41-year-old stopped her performance, pointed to 1+1, and resumed the 2003's hit track and its moves.

"Don't mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us," the TikTok user added, "I haven't recovered from this moment. Thank you, Beyoncé for a night we will never forget."



In another video, the concertgoer holds the cardboard with check boxes that read, "Pick our wedding song... XO or 1+1."

In Minneapolis, Beyoncé will feature her next Renaissance World Tour stop on Thursday. While the current North American leg will continue until Oct. 1.

