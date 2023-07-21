Tom Holland 'reacts' to 'The Crowded Room' gay scene

Tom Holland was under fire for 'The Crowded Room' scene

Tom Holland revealed some key insights in one of his interviews in June when he opened up about The Crowded Room backlash.

The Spider-Man star weighed in on the controversial scene with The Hollywood Reporter, noting he was not excited to play the character with different sexual preference.



"I think it is a first [for me]," the British actor continued. "It's not a milestone, though. It's not something that I'm like, 'Oh, wow. I got to play my first character with a different sexual preference than I have.' It's obviously a little more complicated than that."

Adding, "It felt very important to tell the story authentically."

When the scene in question aired in the eighth episode, Twitter was up in arms.



"I try not to worry myself about what other people think," Holland pointed toward the criticism of the series.

"There's a Christian Bale quote I saw once, which really changed my life. He said, 'If you have a problem with me, text me. And if you don't have my number, you don't know me well enough to have a problem with me.'"