 
menu menu menu

Emily Blunt reveals how she got to know about her casting in Oppenheimer

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Emily Blunt reveals how she got to know about her casting in Oppenheimer
Emily Blunt reveals how she got to know about her casting in Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt has recently revealed how her husband John Krasinski was the first one to know about her Oppenheimer casting.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Blunt shared that Christopher Nolan visited her apartment to meet Matt Damon to cast him in the biographical thriller.

However, Nolan didn’t because “he didn’t want to seem like he was only going to one building to cast the entire movie”.

The Devil Wears Prada said that Nolan “bumped into John in the elevator”.

Blunt recalled Nolan telling Krasinski, “I was about to come to you for the part, but I didn't want it to be offensive. ‘Oh, by the way, while you're here, give this to your wife’.”

On the other hand, Nolan also explained why he wanted to work with Blunt “for a long time”.

The movie-maker told the outlet that he “pictured Emily as Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is played onscreen by Cillian Murphy”.

“I have met her a couple of times over the years, and I really felt like she would connect with this character,” mentioned Nolan.

The director added, “Kitty Oppenheimer is a very, very complicated person. And Emily, just as one of the great actors of her generation, is just able to tap into all of the things that are so marvellously challenging about this person and about the relationship with Oppenheimer.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is released in theatres now.

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig welcomes second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig welcomes second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach
Kate Middleton issues a strong warning to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton issues a strong warning to Meghan Markle?
Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual dinner date in Mayfair

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual dinner date in Mayfair
Ariana Grande seen with Ethan Slater months before announcing Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande seen with Ethan Slater months before announcing Dalton Gomez split
Steve Harvey's witty response to death hoax breaks the internet

Steve Harvey's witty response to death hoax breaks the internet
Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ and feeling ‘demoralized’: ‘Is reluctant to share’ video

Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ and feeling ‘demoralized’: ‘Is reluctant to share’
Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie

Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie
Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood