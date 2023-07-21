 
menu menu menu

Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters
Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing her proud moment.

Britney Spears's estranged sister has revealed that her two daughters will be making cameos in the highly-anticipated Zoey 101 film - 15 years after the beloved Nickelodeon series came to an end.

The actress, 32, gushed to ET that having her two girls Ivey Joan, five, and Maddie Aldridge, 15, in Zoey 102 was a 'proud moment' for her and a 'special' experience for the three of them.

'Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together,' Jamie Lynn gushed.

Being both a parent and an actress, Jamie Lynn said that it was incredible to see 'those two worlds collide' and that it was 'a really proud moment for me as a mom.'

Jamie Lynn — who has shielded her daughters from the drama involving her once estranged sister Britney — recalled how her eldest Maddie was in awe of the production.

Zoey 102 is slated for a July 27 release on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Jamie Lynn shares her youngest daughter Ivey Joan with her husband of nearly a decade Jamie Watson.

Meanwhile, she welcomed Maddie with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge when she was just 16 years old.

Jamie Lynn originally played the role of Zoey Brooks, a teenager who is sent to an elite boarding school in Malibu, California, from 2005 to 2008.

15 years later, Zoey is now a full-grown adult and set to reunite with her long-lost love Chase (Sean Flynn) when two of their mutual school pals decide to get married.  

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a major blow ahead of Prince William’s US visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a major blow ahead of Prince William’s US visit
This Morning's Josie Gibson ditches BBC offer

This Morning's Josie Gibson ditches BBC offer
Gisele Bündchen unfazed by ex Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance reports

Gisele Bündchen unfazed by ex Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance reports

Christopher Nolan reflects on directing James Bond movie: ‘amazing privilege’

Christopher Nolan reflects on directing James Bond movie: ‘amazing privilege’
Jim Toth moves on with new woman after splitting with Reese Witherspoon video

Jim Toth moves on with new woman after splitting with Reese Witherspoon
Prince George will follow in King Charles, Prince William footsteps, won’t break THIS royal tradition video

Prince George will follow in King Charles, Prince William footsteps, won’t break THIS royal tradition
Kanye West ‘jealous’ of ex Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Tom Brady

Kanye West ‘jealous’ of ex Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Tom Brady
A$AP Rocky announces collaboration with Mexican star Peso Pluma

A$AP Rocky announces collaboration with Mexican star Peso Pluma
Netflix talks ‘Ginny & Georgia’ release date, expectations & plot for season 3

Netflix talks ‘Ginny & Georgia’ release date, expectations & plot for season 3