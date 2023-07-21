Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing her proud moment.

Britney Spears's estranged sister has revealed that her two daughters will be making cameos in the highly-anticipated Zoey 101 film - 15 years after the beloved Nickelodeon series came to an end.

The actress, 32, gushed to ET that having her two girls Ivey Joan, five, and Maddie Aldridge, 15, in Zoey 102 was a 'proud moment' for her and a 'special' experience for the three of them.

'Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together,' Jamie Lynn gushed.

Being both a parent and an actress, Jamie Lynn said that it was incredible to see 'those two worlds collide' and that it was 'a really proud moment for me as a mom.'

Jamie Lynn — who has shielded her daughters from the drama involving her once estranged sister Britney — recalled how her eldest Maddie was in awe of the production.

Zoey 102 is slated for a July 27 release on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Jamie Lynn shares her youngest daughter Ivey Joan with her husband of nearly a decade Jamie Watson.

Meanwhile, she welcomed Maddie with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge when she was just 16 years old.

Jamie Lynn originally played the role of Zoey Brooks, a teenager who is sent to an elite boarding school in Malibu, California, from 2005 to 2008.

15 years later, Zoey is now a full-grown adult and set to reunite with her long-lost love Chase (Sean Flynn) when two of their mutual school pals decide to get married.