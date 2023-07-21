 
Cristiano Ronaldo makes £1.87million per Instagram post, overtakes Kylie Jenner

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an estimated £1.87million per sponsored post on his Instagram which makes him the highest-paid star on the social media platform.

The footballer, 38, now impressively rakes in a staggering £1.87million per sponsored post, compared with Kylie Jenner 25, who earns £1.47million for each post.

Cristiano often promotes the likes of sports website LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody and cryptocurrency exchange Binance on his Instagram account.

He boasts a staggering 597million followers on the social media platform, while Kylie follows closely behind him with 397million followers.

Cristiano has seen huge growth on Instagram in recent years, as he ranked in third place on the 2019 Instagram Rich List earning around £755,000 per sponsored post.

Kylie has a whole host of brands including Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Swim while she also works with brands including luxury French fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

Coming in third place on the most recent 2022 Rich List is footballer Lionel Messi with £1.38million per sponsored post.

Selena Gomez then follows closely behind earning £1.35million for each post, while Dwayne Johnson is in fifth place with £1.33million.

Kim Kardashian also made the top ten as she earns £1.31million per sponsored post, while her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ranked in ninth and tenth place.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande came in seventh on the list, very closely behind Kim with £1.3million per post, while Beyonce rakes in £1.08million for each post.

Cristiano topping the list is his latest huge milestone after he was named the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes at the beginning of May, with his annual earnings this year said to top £109million.

