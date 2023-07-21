Ariana Grande seen with Ethan Slater months before announcing Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande reportedly split from husband Dalton Gomez in January 2023

In May, Ariana Grande was captured on set filming a scene on the set of Wicked with her rumored new love interest, Ethan Slater, where they shared a tender moment followed by laughter.

Recently, news broke that the 30-year-old singer had reportedly split from her husband Dalton Gomez and moved on with her 31-year-old co-star.

In the surfaced images, the couple, referred to as lovebirds, were seen in character as Galinda( later renamed to Glinda the Good) and Boq on the set of Wicked, with Ethan leaning in closely for a conversation with Ariana.

In the film's storyline, after Galinda rejects Boq's affection, he becomes involved with Nessarose, the sister of Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. Following a spell cast by Nessarose in a fit of jealousy, Elphaba is compelled to use a spell to save Boq's life, but it transforms him into the Tin Man.

However, there are speculations regarding the timing of their relationship, as TMZ reported that they started dating "several months ago," whereas Ethan had shared a loving Mother’s Day post for his now-estranged wife Lilly Jay on May 14, with no indication of any separation.

In the post, Ethan also disclosed that the couple's first child, a boy named Ezra, was born in late 2022.

“Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he wrote, signing it “- from me and this little guy.”