Lana Del Rey leaves fans baffled as she is spotted working at Waffle House

Lana Del Rey was seen telling a customer not to film her as she worked a shift at Waffle House

Lana Del Rey left her fans baffled on Thursday as she was seen working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama.

Photos that were shared on social media showed the Blue Jeans singer in a Waffle House uniform, complete with a name tag that read "Lana," as she brewed coffee behind the counter.

Additionally, a video clip that went viral captured her politely asking a customer not to film another person without their consent.





Fans have been left to wonder why Del Rey was at the Waffle House, as the reason for her visit remains unclear. On various fan forums, speculations abound as some suggest that she could be filming a new music video or using the opportunity as a publicity stunt for upcoming songs.

Some fans have also joked that she might be considering a career change and exploring the world of fast food.

In recent days, Del Rey has also been spotted at a number of other unlikely places in Alabama, including downtown Florence and a Birmingham nail salon.

According to AL.com, Lana Del Rey doesn't seem to be in Alabama to work on new music.

It's possible that the visit could be linked to a song from her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

In her song Paris, Texas, she sings: "I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama."