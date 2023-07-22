 
'Oppenheimer' release status in Japan remains unclear

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Oppenheimer has released worldwide but not in Japan
Christopher Nolan's latest offering Oppenheimer has a direct but painful connection with Japan.

So, as the film has been rolled out in theatres globally, questions have been raised over its status in the Japanese cinematic market.

The United States launched two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 and 9 August 1945, respectively, to force Japanese forces to surrender.

The attack raised the cities to the ground, killing at least 110,000 people.

But as far as release in the Southeast Asian country is concerned, it has not entirely prohibited the WWII science epic film. Still, it has neither revealed the release date of the movie.

In June, the Universal spokesperson told Variety that "plans have not been finalized in all markets."

As a result, Japanese cinemagoers will not be able to see Oppenheimer like the rest of the world.

