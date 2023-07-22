 
menu menu menu

'Oppenheimer' cast airs one cheeky 'complaint' against Cillian Murphy

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Cillian Murphy, however, disagreed from his Oppenheimer costars
Cillian Murphy, however, disagreed from his 'Oppenheimer' costars

Oppenheimer cast gushed over Cillian Murphy’s performance, but they did point out only one problem when doing scenes with him: his deep-blue eyes.

"It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Matt Damon told PEOPLE.

He added, "Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”

Emily Blunt also chimed in as she played the US scientist’s wife, Kitty, "It’s like that 'Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

"They’re not even that blue!" Murphy contested his fellow stars' observations.

In other news, Oppenheimer is making waves ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere.

And now the screenwriter Paul Schrader heaped praise on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic.

In a note on Facebook, the Taxi Driver writer called the WWII film “the best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox fiancé Machine Gun Kelly opens up on fairground fight: 'no-one punched me'

Megan Fox fiancé Machine Gun Kelly opens up on fairground fight: 'no-one punched me'
Prince George new portrait for 10th birthday: Kate, William celebrate future king's milestone in style

Prince George new portrait for 10th birthday: Kate, William celebrate future king's milestone in style
Beyoncé gears to re-enter in fragrance world

Beyoncé gears to re-enter in fragrance world
Megan Fox looks shaken after man attacks her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, video goes viral video

Megan Fox looks shaken after man attacks her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, video goes viral
Royal family could receive more money despite percentage cut: report

Royal family could receive more money despite percentage cut: report
'Oppenheimer' release status in Japan remains unclear

'Oppenheimer' release status in Japan remains unclear

Pregnant Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams delights fans with stunts in Miami video

Pregnant Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams delights fans with stunts in Miami
The next box office battle: ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw X’ announce same release dates

The next box office battle: ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw X’ announce same release dates
Lewis Capaldi enjoys fun night out with friends after tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi enjoys fun night out with friends after tour cancellation