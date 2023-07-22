'Oppenheimer' cast airs one cheeky 'complaint' against Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, however, disagreed from his 'Oppenheimer' costars

Oppenheimer cast gushed over Cillian Murphy’s performance, but they did point out only one problem when doing scenes with him: his deep-blue eyes.

"It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Matt Damon told PEOPLE.

He added, "Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”

Emily Blunt also chimed in as she played the US scientist’s wife, Kitty, "It’s like that 'Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

"They’re not even that blue!" Murphy contested his fellow stars' observations.

In other news, Oppenheimer is making waves ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere.

And now the screenwriter Paul Schrader heaped praise on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic.

In a note on Facebook, the Taxi Driver writer called the WWII film “the best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges