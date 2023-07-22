Cillian Murphy’s stellar rise from side role in Nolan’s ‘Batman’ to lead in ‘Oppenheimer’

File Footage

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan first came across each other when the former, then relatively unknown actor, turned up to audition for the role of Bruce Wayne in superhero movie Batman Begins.

Their collaboration began in the blockbuster superhero movie, where Murphy took on the powerful yet supporting role of the Scarecrow. This opportunity proved to be a turning point for the Peaky Blinders star, eventually leading him to the main role in Nolan's highly acclaimed film Oppenheimer, one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.

Let's delve into Murphy's remarkable journey from portraying Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the Scarecrow in Batman trilogy, to personifying the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the biographical thriller.

BATMAN TRILOGY

Nolan was captivated by Murphy's captivating "crazy eyes" in a photograph he saw in the San Francisco Chronicle. This led him to call Murphy for an audition for the 2005 movie, even though the role of Batman ultimately went to Christian Bale. Despite not being cast as Batman, the screen test sparked an “electric atmosphere” among the crew, and there was unanimous agreement to have Murphy play the role of Scarecrow.

Thus, their partnership commenced with the Batman trilogy, and Murphy continued his role as "the villain that never died!" in Nolan's subsequent two films, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

"I knew from the beginning that I wasn't meant to be Batman," Murphy confessed to Nolan. "It felt right that Christian Bale took on that part."

However, Murphy said he still remembers the excitement he felt while trying on the Batman suit and working under Nolan's direction as the iconic villain in the superhero movie which usually go to well-known and big Hollywood stars.

INCEPTION

The two got together again for the sci-fi blockbuster for which Murphy portrayed the role of Robert Michael Fischer, the heir to a business empire targeted for an inception.

Nolan said he was “very keen” to cast Murphy in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer while dubbing it a “wild experience.” The actor shared the same enthusiasm and eagerness to work with the Oscar-nominated director again after two successful films together.

DUNKRIK

Nolan and Murphy reunited for the historical war thriller Dunkirk, where the actor played “small but vital part” as the "Shivering Soldier." Murphy described being the part of Nolan creation as "quite humbling.”

OPPENHEIMER

Unlike his usual practice of not writing roles with specific actors in mind, Nolan knew that the role of Oppenheimer was tailor-made for Murphy as soon as he saw the intense blue-eyed stare on the cover of the book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.

“I saw that photo (of Robert Oppenheimer) on the cover of the book, with that intense blue-eyed stare, and I thought, 'I know who can do this,'” Nolan told USA Today. “I called him and said: ‘This is the one. You’ll take center stage and carry the audience with you.’”

On the other hand, Murphy was quite terrified (in a good sense) after he was offered the role. “He was frightened to just the right degree. He knew he had to do a lot of work, and you’re looking for that in an artist. I didn’t want an imitation. I was looking for our interpretation of this man,” he added.

Recalling the moment he was approached for the role, Murphy recounted, "In typical Chris fashion, there was no preamble or indication that he might have been writing something." Nolan surprised him with a direct call, extending the invitation to portray Oppenheimer—a delightful and unexpected shock for the actor.

Murphy and Nolan's partnership has been marked by awe-inspiring collaborations, taking the actor’s career to new heights.