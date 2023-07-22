David Beckham gets emotional as Lionel Messi scores winner for his US football team

David Beckham could not hold back his tears after Lionel Messi scored a winner for his US football team Inter Miami in front of stars including Kim Kardashian and LeBron James.

American TV star Kim, legendary footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria were among other A-listers to watch Messi's game as Inter Miami took on Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

Fans erupted into cheers after the game-changing goal, with Kim, LeBron James, Serena Williams and the Beckham children Harper and Cruz all on the edges of their seats.

And David even appeared to shed a tear after the emotional match, with his supportive family by his side.

The England legend, who watched the game from the stands with his wife Victoria, was seen with tears in his eyes, getting emotional over the goal.

Fans went wild in the stands after the crucial goal while the Beckham family - including Cruz and Harper - rushed to take snaps of the historic moment.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian showed off her A-list celebrity status, taking selfies with fans in the crowd before sharing a sweet moment with Victoria Beckham as they held hands and discussed the tense game.

The reality queen, 42, posed with Victoria and David Beckham, alongside her son, Saint.