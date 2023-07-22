 
Tom Brady not interested in serious relationship after Gisele Bündchen divorce

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Tom Brady is not interested in dating anyone seriously even though Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski showed interest in him at a Fourth of July party.

The former football quarterback reportedly danced and flirted with both of them at Michael Rubin's bash, reported In Touch Weekly.

However, despite spending time with the beauties, the athlete has no interest in starting a new relationship with either of them so soon after his divorce.

The handsome hunk is “living it up,” the source said, adding, he “has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Speaking of what went on during the party, insider said “all eyes were on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian” even though the place was full of celebrities.”

“She looked hot and definitely turned his head,” the source said of The Kardashians star before noting that Brady’s attention was diverted the moment Ratajkowski walked in.

“At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him,” the source said adding that Brady was “torn between both women throughout the night.”

“Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?” the insider noted.

But he was seen with EmRata mostly throughout the night. “He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation,” the insider said. 

