 
menu menu menu

'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Yellowjackets season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits
'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

Season 2 of the disturbing hit series "Yellowjackets" is garnering a lot of attention for its soundtrack.

The official soundtrack of "Yellowjackets" Season 2, titled "Music from The Original Series," is scheduled for release on September 1, and it promises to transport audiences back to the '90s with an impressive lineup of artists and music.

The soundtrack of the second season will feature songs from celebrated artists such as Alanis Morissette, Nirvana, Garbage, Elliott Smith, Veruca Salt, The Cranberries, and Pulp, among others. 

It also includes an original track called "Just a Girl" by Florence + the Machine, as well as Papa Roach's "Last Resort," which pays homage to a memorable moment from the show.

One of the most prominent contributions to the soundtrack is Alanis Morissette's cover of the Showtime series' theme song, "No Return," originally written by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. Morissette's version appeared in the fourth episode of the second season, and fans will be treated to two versions of the song on the LP.

"Yellowjackets," which launched its second season in March, has gained attention for its unusual storyline which revolves around a girls' soccer team stranded in the wild after a plane crash, as well as the survivors’ tales, recounted years later. The show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and other talented actors.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Downey Jr. answers most searched questions about him

Robert Downey Jr. answers most searched questions about him
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire party on yacht with bikini-clad beauties

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire party on yacht with bikini-clad beauties
Christopher Nolan answers netizens' most searched questions about him

Christopher Nolan answers netizens' most searched questions about him

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘lack self-respect’: ‘So much grandeur’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘lack self-respect’: ‘So much grandeur’
Kate Middleton is shielding Prince George from ‘unattractive’ royal duties

Kate Middleton is shielding Prince George from ‘unattractive’ royal duties
Tom Brady not interested in serious relationship after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady not interested in serious relationship after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Meghan Markle’s ‘bid for entitlement’ unearthed: Report

Meghan Markle’s ‘bid for entitlement’ unearthed: Report
Prince George ‘loves the backup’ he gets from sister Princess Charlotte

Prince George ‘loves the backup’ he gets from sister Princess Charlotte
Victoria Beckham shows off sweet bond with Kim Kardashian during Lionel Messi's debut

Victoria Beckham shows off sweet bond with Kim Kardashian during Lionel Messi's debut