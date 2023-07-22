'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

Season 2 of the disturbing hit series "Yellowjackets" is garnering a lot of attention for its soundtrack.

The official soundtrack of "Yellowjackets" Season 2, titled "Music from The Original Series," is scheduled for release on September 1, and it promises to transport audiences back to the '90s with an impressive lineup of artists and music.

The soundtrack of the second season will feature songs from celebrated artists such as Alanis Morissette, Nirvana, Garbage, Elliott Smith, Veruca Salt, The Cranberries, and Pulp, among others.

It also includes an original track called "Just a Girl" by Florence + the Machine, as well as Papa Roach's "Last Resort," which pays homage to a memorable moment from the show.

One of the most prominent contributions to the soundtrack is Alanis Morissette's cover of the Showtime series' theme song, "No Return," originally written by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. Morissette's version appeared in the fourth episode of the second season, and fans will be treated to two versions of the song on the LP.

"Yellowjackets," which launched its second season in March, has gained attention for its unusual storyline which revolves around a girls' soccer team stranded in the wild after a plane crash, as well as the survivors’ tales, recounted years later. The show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and other talented actors.