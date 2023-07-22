‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68

Bill Geddie began his career by mopping floors at an ABC associated station

Bill Geddie's family announced that the renowned TV-news producer, known for his work on several of Barbara Walters' notable endeavors, including the popular daytime talk show The View, has passed away at the age of 68 due to coronary-related factors.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” said Geddie’s family in a statement.

“He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. ”

While collaborating with other famous hosts, Bill Geddie served as the executive producer of ABC's Tamron Hall during its 2018-2020 season.

He also supervised a celebrity-interview special anchored by Megyn Kelly in 2016 during her successful tenure at Fox News Channel.

Geddie “enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance. He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm,” his family said in the statement.

“He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example.”

Bill Geddie, born on July 17, 1955, was a native of San Antonio, Texas. In 1977, he completed his degree in communications and film from the University of Texas at Austin. He began his career in the news industry by cleaning floors at KOCO, an ABC-affiliated station.