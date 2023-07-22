 
Prince Harry is causing ‘rumblings of discontent' in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Prince Harry is causing ‘rumblings of discontent' in Hollywood

Rumoured ramblings have just made headway, stating that Hollywood is ‘not so happy’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Insights into the rumoured dissatisfaction among Hollywood execs, for the couple has been referenced by Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl.

She started the conversation off by saying, “I have heard for a while rumblings of discontent at Netflix over content… [Harry and Meghan] have churned out a narrative that I think has become quite tiresome for most people now."

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have been made in reference to the couple's Spotify loss.

In response to this, Ms Nicholl even went on to say, "There has been for some time an expectation of when we will hear and see content that isn't related to the fallout of the Royal Family and isn't related to his past, and seeing something new."

But, before concluding she did make it clear that nothing orf the sort has yet been announced or even hinted at. 

