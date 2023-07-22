Dua Lipa shares candid behind-the-scenes photo of ‘Barbie’ cast from premiere

Dua Lipa plays mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's newly released 'Barbie'

On Friday, Dua Lipa shared a candid mirror selfie on Instagram featuring the cast of the recently released Barbie film.

The 27-year-old singer can be seen posing in a restroom alongside her Barbie co-stars, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Simu Liu.

In the photo, which was part of a series of "camera roll randoms," the cast, who all portrayed a different version of Barbie or Ken can be seen gleefully posing for the photo.

At the center of the group in the photo, Lipa wore a sheer fishnet gown from Bottega Veneta, which she had previously worn on the pink carpet at the L.A. premiere.

The rest of the cast stood around her, mostly dressed in various shades of pink and smiling for the camera, while Robbie stood out in black and gave a wave.

In the movie, Lipa plays a Barbie doll with a mermaid-inspired look and also contributes to the soundtrack with her disco-style track Dance the Night, which was released in May as the lead single.

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Karol G with Watati (released on June 2), PinkPantheress with Angel (released on June 9), Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Barbie World (released on June 23), and Billie Eilish with What Was I Made For? (released on July 13).