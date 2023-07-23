 
'Barbie' star America Ferrera makes her 'dirty' guilty pleasure public

By
Web Desk

July 23, 2023

 America Ferrera spilled the beans on the matter in a recent interview with 'Barbie' cast

Barbie's fellow stars were seemingly not expecting this when America Ferrera disclosed that she liked to stay without a bath for quite some time.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the 39-year-old revealed her hilarious yet untidy that, "It's, like, not showering for a few days," as she bursts into laughter to the shock of Margot Robbie, who reacted: "I would never have expected that!"

But hilariously, the Ugly Betty star is not alone in enjoying this state.

As her director also confessed she's "a messy person," adding, "I think my absolute worst habit is — well you guys wouldn't know this because you're not like living with me all the time — I'm really messy, I'm a messy person."

Gerwig added, "Noah always comes home, and he's like, 'I can tell exactly what you did because there's a trail of crap. You walked in, you kicked off your shoes, you ate some cheese, you decided you didn't like the cheese, you left it there, you opened all the cabinets, you walked all the way to the back of the house, and now you left your winter coat on the bed!'"

Barbie, meanwhile, is running in theatres and is expected to earn an eye-watering sum of $150 million.

