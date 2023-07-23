 
Kate Middleton 'quite like labor' because it was 'hugely powerful'

By
Web Desk

July 23, 2023

Kate Middleton quite like labor because it was hugely powerful

Kate Middleton deeply enjoyed the process of becoming a mother the first time she went into labor.

The Princess of Wales, who has credited the importance of mind over body multiple times in public, admitted that she 'quite liked' labor.

During a conversation with Giovanna Flecther Kate on podcast 'Happy Mum Happy Baby,' Kate said: "It was through the hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body.

Speaking about getting support from Prince William, Kate continued: “I’m not going to say that (Prince) William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.”

“It was hugely powerful,” Kate said, adding she “quite liked labour,” because she understood what it meant for her as a woman.

Kate is the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

