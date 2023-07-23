 
Sofia Vergara faced 'unsupportive partner' in Joe Manganiello

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Sofia Vergara was largely disappointed in her seven years of marriage with  Joe Manganiello

A source close to the actor reveals Sofia was tired of putting in a one-sided efforts into her hopeless marriage.

An insider close to the Modern Family star tells Page Six: “Sofia’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.

“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Sofia an Joe announced their split in a joint statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

One friend who is close to both Vergara and Manganiello told the outlet: “Joe is fully secure and at one with his sobriety, and while sobriety is a continuous practice, his ongoing commitment to being sober was never in any way threatened by being married to someone who drinks responsibly. It’s a pathetic attempt to come up with an excuse.”

