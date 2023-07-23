 
DC announces animated movies for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths', 'Watchmen'

DC announces animated movies for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' and 'Watchmen' 

DC Comics has recently unveiled its exciting plans for two upcoming direct-to-video-animated movies, both based on iconic graphic novels from the 1980's. Fans can look forward to animated adaptations of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and "Watchmen," scheduled for release in 2024.

The news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con after the  screening of "Justice League: Warworld." While specific details for both projects remain under wraps, it has been confirmed that the "Watchmen" movie will carry an R rating, indicating a mature and intense storyline.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will follow the epic tale of the Anti-Monitor, a cosmic destroyer intent on wiping out all universes in the DC multiverse. The narrative will unite heroes from various worlds in a desperate attempt to save their existence. 

This will mark the second adaptation of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," with the first being a live-action Arrowverse crossover in 2019. Fans speculate that the animated film could be a continuation of "Justice League: Warworld," fitting into DC's ongoing "Tomorrowverse" line of animated films. 

As for "Watchmen," the film will bring to life the acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Previously, "Watchmen" received a live-action adaptation from Zack Snyder and an HBO sequel series. 

The animated film will draw from the rich source material and is set to add another layer to the Watchmen universe. Fans may recall that the Snyder film was accompanied by an animated short film adapting the "Tales of the Black Freighter" segments from the comic, making this upcoming animated adaptation in line with previous multimedia approaches.

DC enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating these animated movies, and discussions are already buzzing about potential animated heroes making appearances in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The blend of beloved characters and gripping narratives has consistently drawn fans to DC's animated projects.

