Josephine Chaplin, daughter of comedy legend Charlie Chaplin, passes away at 74

Josephine Chaplin, daughter of the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin, passed away at 74.

Variety reported her family's confirmation regarding her death, saying that the actress had died on July 13.

The third of the eight children of iconic comedian Charlie Chaplin was born on March 28, 1949. She started her career at a very young age when she was just a toddler in her father's Limelight in 1952.

The actress is survived by her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene and Christopher and her three sons Charlie, Arthur and Julien Ronet, reports Mid-day.

Josephine was featured in several movies as an actress. The actress starred in an award-winning film of Pier Paolo Pasolini's, The Canterbury Tales, in 1972.

In addition to this, she appeared on the big screen in L'odeur des Fauves of Richard Balducci.

In Menahem Golen's 1972 drama Escape to the Sun, the Joesphine starred alongside Laurence Harvey.

The late daughter of Charlie Chaplin appeared in the Canadian drama The Bay Boy in 1984.

Later in 1988, she starred in the television mini-series Hemingway as Hadley Richardson.