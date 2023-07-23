 
Tiffany Haddish's emotional battle with miscarriages and endometriosis

By
Web Desk

July 23, 2023

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, a prominent figure in Hollywood, has never shied away from speaking her mind. 

Recently, in an honest and extensive conversation with The Washington Post, she bravely shared the heart-wrenching challenges she faced in her life.

Haddish revealed that she endured the pain of eight miscarriages, an emotionally taxing experience. She revealed, "I've got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won't keep anything in."

Until now, she had kept these struggles to herself, avoiding vulnerability and public scrutiny. "I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?'" she said, explaining her preference to deal with her pain privately, akin to a wounded animal retreating to a cave to lick its wounds.

During the interview, Haddish also disclosed her diagnosis of endometriosis, adding another layer to her health journey. Alongside her miscarriage challenges, she now faces the uncertainty of adoption.

Despite taking parenting classes last year, preparing herself for motherhood, her busy schedule makes her hesitant about the idea of adoption.

