Doja Cat shuts down backlash over romance with J Cyrus with BRUTAL comment

Doja Cat is telling fans she doesn't care about their opinion her personal life

Rapper Doja Cat had a totally rude reply to those accusing her new romance J Cyrus of sexual abuse and minor grooming, telling netizens she “doesn’t give a f*ck” about their opinions on her personal life and blocking many followers on Twitter.

Earlier this summer, the You Right singer was seen on a yacht with the lesser known musician and comedian J Cyrus, who has a million followers across social media platforms.

Recently, many netizens took to Twitter to inform Doja of their personal experiences with her new beau, which resulted in the Say So rapper blocking many such users and also commenting on one post to tell them off.

When one user wrote: “Girl everyone is unstaning you even if you paint yourself gold it won’t make things better,” Doja replied with an exceedingly rude comment telling everyone she didn’t care about their opinions on her personal life. Read the comment below.

Another user wrote her own experience, writing, “sorry doja cat for letting u know ur man had abused and taken advantage of so many women and lets not say how he was in mine and other minors at the time dms but ty for listening

The tweet was followed by thousands of others, making Doja trend on Twitter. The rapper is losing fans by the second, with many saying that she has always been this way and should not be followed.



