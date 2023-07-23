 
Matty Healy sparks controversy with onstage kiss to male partner in Malaysia

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Matty Healy sparks controversy with an onstage kiss to the male partner in Malaysia

English singer Matty Healy sparked controversy by kissing his male bandmate onstage during a live concert.

In an attempt to protest against the strict LGBT laws, the singer kissed his bandmate, Ross MacDonald, onstage during his concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The moment they kissed was captured on camera, and it quickly went viral on social media, sparking controversy and highlighting the country's laws and policing regarding LGBTQ+ rights. 

Matty Healy kissing his bandmate Ross MacDonald 

The singer delivered a speech before him kissing the bandmate and expressed concerns about a Muslim-majority country, Malaysia's government's policy on LGBTQ+ rights, reports Mid-day. 

He declared the country's laws regarding LGBT as interference in personal matters, adding that he thoroughly researched the country's laws before booking the concert.

Matty Healy said, "I don't see the point of inviting The 1975 in the country and then telling us that who we can have sex with."

Healy expressed his support for the LGBT community in Malaysia while apologising to the public if his statement had caused any offence. 

The singer chose very strict words to record his protest; he said, "I am sorry if that offends you, and you're religious, but your government is a bunch of ************."

Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws are influenced by religious beliefs, as the state religion Islam preaches against homosexuality and declares it a sin.

Netizens declared his protest inappropriate and disrespectful. 

