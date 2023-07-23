Meghan Markle needs to ‘pay the price’ for luxury lifestyle

Royal experts have just called onto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘pay the price’ for the luxury lifestyle they currently living in.



Former palace aide Paul Burell issued these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He weighed in on everything for Slingo, and started off by saying, “The problem is with them now they’ve got to reinvent themselves somehow. But with what and how?”

“The biggest problem I have is the fact they’ve taken so much from so many and they’ve given nothing back,” Mr Burell later added.

But “That doesn’t ring true with [Princess] Diana’s philosophy in life because she always said the price you pay for this wonderful lifestyle is public service and you have to give something back.”

“Where is Harry and Meghan’s public service? They both have a great platform they could use for this. Maybe they will. I hope they will.”