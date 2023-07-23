Kendall Jenner showcases surfing skills in stunning yellow bikini

Kendall Jenner showcases her surfing skills in a stunning yellow bikini

Kendall Jenner had an adventurous day while surfing across the ocean. The 27-year-old model took to the Instagram story to share snippets of her day surfing across the water.



Kendall displayed her athletic prowess to her 293 million followers on Instagram as she rode over the water effortlessly.

Jenner, who was recently named as one of the new ambassadors of L'Oreal, put on a leggy display as she surfed wearing a yellow bikini.

She styled her bikini with a black O'Neill life vest for her afternoon under the sun.

The model also shared a video featuring her piloting a boat, and she lovingly referred to the boat as "My Lady."

Kendall's elder half-sister Kim reacted to the video saying that Kendell looked hot, reports Dailymail.



The momager Jenner wrote that "Kendall! You amaze me every single day."

The model and her mom, Jenner, were recently featured in a promotional photo of the former's 818 Tequila, launched by the model in April 2021.

Their photo, posted on the company's official Instagram page, featured them smiling as they a set of cocktails.

Kris Jenner was also featured in the promotional video, helping her daughter mix drinks.



Jenner revealed that she started the liquor company because she has always loved tequila, and after trying different types of it, she wanted to make one of her own.



She said that her inspiration comes from her family full of strong women.