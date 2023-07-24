When Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun of Bruce Willis publicly

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis encounter happened at a resturant

Die Hard will be 35th this month, but Bruce Willis was reportedly never the first choice for John McClane: Arnold Schwarzenegger was.

In the excerpts of The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood's Kings of Carnage, the author Nick de Semlyen revealed The Terminator star gave a piece of cheeky advice to the now-retired actor after he entered his domain of action flicks.

After the movie's premiere, Idar-Oberstein native bumped into the 75-year-old in Santa Monica at a restaurant.

"Know why you'll never be an action star?" the Predator actor yelled to the 68-year-old, sitting on the other side of the eatery.

"No, Arnold, why?" Willis responded.

Then the politician pointed to his biceps and said, "Toothpick arms."

Helmed by John McTiernan, Die Hard was released in 1988 and paved the way for the actor's intense popularity.



Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Willis shared a strong bond as the former paid a moving tribute when the latter called it quits from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia.

"I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,"

"And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," the Austrian actor told Cinemablend.