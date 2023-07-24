Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy’s job ‘commitment’

Robert Downey Jr. is all-sold for the commitment Cillian Murphy put into his Oppenheimer character.

During an interview with People, the Sherlock Holmes star said: “I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career, adding, “He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this.”

Downey Jr. continued: “We’d be like, ‘Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we’ll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?’ ‘Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time.’ But that’s the nature of the ask.”

While Florence Pugh chimed in saying: “Chris [Nolan] had one of the most incredible leads in Cillian.”

“He is an actor that I have been watching for quite some time and have been desperate to work with for ages. You’d have to be mad to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences that I’ve had,” she added.

“Working with him was hugely impressive. Every single day he shows up knowing every single possible way, intonation, inflection of how to bring this character to life. That was hugely impressive to me. There’s a reason why he is one of the greats.”