Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after releasing 'Mind Your Business'

Britney Spears' reason of deleting her Instagram account is still unclear

Britney Spears has surprisingly disappeared from Instagram after releasing her all new song Mind Your Business.

After releasing her new song with Will.i.am, the Criminal singer became unreachable when her fans tried to search her up on social media. They were left disappointed to see that the American singer had taken down her IG account.

On Saturday night, some of the fans searched her up on social media, but her official page was no longer available. Besides opening her profile, a text popped up on screen that read: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The reason of her disappearance has not been unveiled so far. Before deleting her account, she shared one of her videos featuring her husband Sam Asghari.

Besides that, she did very little promotions of her new song, Mind Your Business. However, she was only reposting Will.i.am’s posts on her social media handle.

Netizens have not witnessed Britney’s disappearance from Instagram for the first time. She has taken down her account several times before this year.

Previously, the Toxic singer deleted her account on June 8. The last post she dropped before going away was a photo of Brad Pitt. She also penned a lengthy note along with picture mentioning ‘we all have family issues, but she does have a beautiful family.’

On the professional front, Britney Spears is bringing out her memoir titled The Woman In Me on October 24, 2023.