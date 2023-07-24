 
menu menu menu

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham hold hands in matching outfits

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham exuded couple goals as they looked stylish in matching white ensembles as they headed to a lavish beach club in St Tropez on Sunday.

The loved-up couple, who have been holidaying with Nicola's family, arrived at the famous Club 55 holding hands.

Nicola, 28, looked like a fairy in a white strapless dress and added a neck scarf which flowed in the breeze behind her.

The American actress accentuated her frame with a towering pair of silver wedges and shielded her eyes with red sunglasses.

She paired her outfit with a stylish coloured handbag and looked as close as ever to Brooklyn as she cosied up to him.

Brooklyn, 24, donned a classic white T-shirt and white Adidas shorts, which he styled with simple slip-on trainers.

The couple looked as happy as ever in their French-chic outfits while they enjoyed a day in the sun with Nicola's family.

Club 55 has seen many celebrities arrive by yacht including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, who was spotted there last week.

Nicola and Brooklyn were spotted on Friday arriving in St Tropez on a speedboat after living it up on a luxurious yacht.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles leaves fans in tears with surprise new song at Love on Tour finale

Harry Styles leaves fans in tears with surprise new song at Love on Tour finale
Dave Coulier announces ‘Full House Rewind’ podcast amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Dave Coulier announces ‘Full House Rewind’ podcast amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Margot Robbie's friends tease her over missing on-screen kiss with Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie's friends tease her over missing on-screen kiss with Ryan Gosling
Paramore cancels San Francisco concert due to illness

Paramore cancels San Francisco concert due to illness
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not on the same page about key matter?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not on the same page about key matter?
Britney Spears deactivated IG after seeing 'rude & nasty' reactions on new song?

Britney Spears deactivated IG after seeing 'rude & nasty' reactions on new song?
Susan Benedetto reminisces precious memories of her late husband Tony Bennett

Susan Benedetto reminisces precious memories of her late husband Tony Bennett
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rift

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rift
Kate Middleton issued stark warning over son Prince George video

Kate Middleton issued stark warning over son Prince George