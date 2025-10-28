Anne Hathaway tickles ribs with Sabrina Carpenter

Anne Hathaway has left fans in rib tickling laughter and it’s all because of her comments and arrest

Anne Hathaway, Princess Diaries star has just left her fan base in stitches with her comments at the time of her ‘arrest’ at the hand of Sabrina Carpenter.

The whole thing happened during the duo’s participation in the ‘June’ arrest scene at the final leg of Carpenter’s tour, in Madison Square Garden.

Furthermore, according to JustJared, the situation with her song Juno essentially includes a scene where she is to arrest an audience member, all for looking “too hot”.

Last week she chose Gigi Hadid and this time around it was Hathaway, despite it usually being a random person.

However, what caught the most attention wasn’t the ‘arrest’ but what Hathaway said during that time. It happened when Carpenter asked Hathaway’s name and where she comes from, leading her to say “Genovia”, a fictional place from the Princess Diaries.

This led to Carpenter asking, “has anyone ever told you that you look like a princess? I’m in the presence of a princess, I’m getting so flustered … Anne, can I arrest you for being the most perfect princess in the world? This song’s for Anne, everybody!”

What is pertinent to mention is that this tour started with a show in New York City on the 26th of October and will end on Saturday with shows in Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles.