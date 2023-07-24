Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists

The latest film "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has surpassed all expectations with its exceptional portrayal. The creative minds responsible for the captivating styling of the characters have opened up about the intriguing process of finalizing each one's appearance.

In an interview with E! News, Ivana Primorac discussed the initial considerations they had during the movie's early stages. She said we, "thought, 'Should they have plastic seams? Should they have plastic skin, plastic hair?' We didn't like all of those things in the end because Barbies are beautiful in every child's mind. So, once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful."

Instead, the team focused on making Barbie and Ken distinctive and true to themselves. Ivana explained, "What's most beautiful, is each person being the best they can be. To make them believable, relatable and into dolls, every single Ken and Barbie had to be the best version of themselves. Everyone had to have the best skin that suits them, everyone had to have the hair color that suits them."

Though they avoided an entirely plastic-like appearance for the dolls, they incorporated doll-like elements, paying meticulous attention to every detail, from the elbows to the ears and even the heels, to achieve an almost airbrushed appearance.

"There's a high finish to everything," Ivana emphasized, highlighting the need for more voluminous hair and radiant skin.

Creating the perfect Barbie look proved to be quite challenging for the makeup artist. "It was pretty difficult to cheat the makeup. I wanted her skin to look fresh at all times," she admitted.

Nevertheless, the team had a lot of fun experimenting with different cheek and lip colors. Ivana revealed, "Margot would choose her lipstick and blush according to what costume she wore. We had a little shop set up for her with 50 shades of red and pink, and she could choose whichever one was best for that outfit."

Primorac expressed her belief that beauty is at the core of Barbie's essence, but she also recognized the film's clever approach in exploring other themes. " Ultimately, the film is about so many other things—individuality, our beauty as people, how it can be celebrated in every way," she concluded.