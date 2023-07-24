James Corden joins Harry Styles for unforgettable Love on Tour finale

James Corden made a special appearance at the concluding show of Harry Styles' Love on Tour, an international tour that lasted nearly two years.

The former talk show host, aged 44, joined his longtime friend, Harry Styles, aged 29, for this momentous occasion. The gesture seemed fitting, given that Harry Styles had been there for James Corden when he concluded his eight-year run as the host of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April.

In various fan-captured videos, James Corden was seen waving at the audience while walking with his wife, Julia Carey, as the opening act, Wet Leg, performed.

During the concert, a fan's video depicted James Corden and Taylor Russell, the star of Bones and All, who is rumored to be dating Harry Styles, enjoying the performance of "Watermelon Sugar" while the singer addressed the crowd between songs.

Moreover, numerous videos shared by attendees captured James Corden's visible excitement as the first few chords of One Direction's "Best Song Ever" were played.



He later led fans in a mosh pit to a horn-infused rendition of the hit track, marking a full-circle moment since he had previously sung the same song with the group in their iconic Carpool Karaoke episode seven years ago.

James Corden's enduring friendship with Harry Styles has been no secret, and the duo has shared many memorable and career-defining moments together, including dodgeball games and on-screen smooches.