Jill Talley addresses dating rumors involving Tom Kenny and Ariana Grande

Jill Talley, wife of Tom Kenny, the voice actor for SpongeBob SquarePants, has stepped forward to address the dating rumors involving her husband and Ariana Grande that have caused confusion online.

The mix-up began when an Instagram post raised the question of whether Ariana Grande was dating SpongeBob SquarePants' long-time voice actor, leading to misconceptions about her relationship with Ethan Slater, who is Grande's co-star in Wicked.

The source of the confusion was a headline on The Cut's Instagram page, which mistakenly associated Ariana Grande with SpongeBob's voice actor. However, the person in question was actually Ethan Slater, who played SpongeBob in the Broadway musical adaptation, not Tom Kenny.

To set the record straight, Jill Talley commented on The Cut's post, clarifying that her husband, Tom Kenny, is not romantically involved with Ariana Grande.

Nevertheless, she did express uncertainty about Ethan Slater's relationship status with Grande. In a lighthearted manner, Talley mentioned that she would support them as a couple if they were dating, showing her admiration for both individuals.

In recent confirmed reports, it has been revealed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are indeed dating, following Grande's separation from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

The drama surrounding the relationship of the Wicked co-stars has caught the public's attention, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding Jon M. Chu's upcoming musical adaptation.