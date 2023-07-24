Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert

Lizzo, an American pop star, took part in the iconic Australian tradition known as Shoey on stage during her Sydney concert.



Lizzo received a gift thrown on stage while performing, containing a small bottle of alcohol and a toy koala.

The crowd started chanting as she received the gift, asking her to take off her shoe and do a 'Shoey'.

Lizzo relented at first, saying, "My shoe? My shoe is disgusting. I can't drink off my f**king shoe, what is wrong you all?"

Later the pop superstar bowing down to the crowd's pressure, took a shot of liquor by placing the bottle inside her shoe and then drinking it.

Lizzo joins Australian tradition, performs 'Shoey' onstage in Sydney concert

The songstress later said, "Australia, if that's how you take your shots, then how are you still walking?

Lizzo performed at the Byron Bay music festival earlier and is later expected to perform at Spark Arena in New Zealand on July 26, reports Dailymail.

Lizzo says that her inspiration comes from her struggles with body image and has expanded her brand with her Yitty shapewear line.

Shoey is Australia's one of the most prominent traditions promoted globally by acclaimed sportsmen like Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One driver and UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa.

Shoey is mostly practised while celebrating something in Australia, and it is the practice of pouring alcohol into a sweaty shoe and then drinking it.

This tradition has also been widely criticised, and also within Australia, some prominent musicians have advocated for a ban on it.