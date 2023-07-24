 
menu menu menu

Prince William criticised over Wimbledon dress

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Prince William criticised over Wimbledon dress

Prince William has been criticized over dress that he wore at the Wimbledon.

King Charles and William have been advised to learn from "Europe's best dressed king" Felipe VI.

In an article published in The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales was criticized for wearing a dress that didn't fit him at Wimbledon.

"Amidst the linen and cotton looks of Wimbledon, King Felipe VI of Spain stole the show," the article read.

"King Felipe faced some stuff fashion competition but one sartorial pretender he needn't have paid mind to was Prince William who looked disappointingly pedestrian in comparison."

Criticizing the Prince of Wales' outfit, the article said, "The hue of Prince William's jacket was flattering but look closer and you will see that the garment was cut a touch too short in both the body and sleeves.

Prince William criticised over Wimbledon dress

It said, "The fabric pulling around the top of his biceps revealed the Prince of Wales had either been doing a lot of press up since he first had the jacket tailored or he bought it off-the-peg."

Hundreds of royal fans are seen mocking Meghan Markle every time the Duchess makes a public appearance, finding flaws in her outfits.

They often draw parallels between Meghan and Kate when they ridicule Prince Harry's wife.

Ironically, no one seemed to notice the "flaws" in William's dress pointed out by one of UK's leading newspapers.

More From Entertainment:

Drake hits back at Elliot Wilson over backlash for snubbing Hip Hop media

Drake hits back at Elliot Wilson over backlash for snubbing Hip Hop media

Doja Cat's hair game gets even bolder with a pink buzz cut and spider tattoo

Doja Cat's hair game gets even bolder with a pink buzz cut and spider tattoo
Kate Middleton is no longer raising ‘crazy kids’

Kate Middleton is no longer raising ‘crazy kids’
Kate Middleton's workload questioned

Kate Middleton's workload questioned

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy video

Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle
Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William video

Kate Middleton may ‘regret’ life decision involving Prince William
The 1975 drops out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row video

The 1975 drops out of Indonesia shows after ban in Malaysia over LGBTQ row
Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk

Tom Brady seen caressing model Irina Shayk