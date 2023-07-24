‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

A$AP Rocky takes a dig at Travis Scott with his new song 'Taylor Swift'

A$AP Rocky – American rapper, debuted new music from his upcoming album Don't De Dumb at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend. During his performance, he took aim at an unnamed rival while performing a song called Taylor Swift, which hears him brag about stealing their "b*tch" as payback for biting his style.

Although Rocky did not name anyone, fans have speculated that Travis Scott was the intended target.

In the song, Rocky raps, "First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/ Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense."

Fans have taken this as a direct jab at Travis Scott, who has been accused of borrowing his drugged-out sound and fashion-forward style from Pretty Flacko in the past.

Rumors of friction between A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott have been circulating for years, with allegations that La Flame borrowed his style from the Harlem rapper.

Rocky himself addressed the allegations in a Hot 97 interview that same year, saying, "Let the people decide if he's a biter or if he's authentic."

Travis Scott, on the other hand, has also faced confusion with his identity in the past. In 2015, he lashed out at a fan who mistook him for A$AP Rocky.

The incident occurred after La Flame was rumored to have had a fling with Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with Rocky.