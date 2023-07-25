Kate Middleton, Prince William warned of Harry's 'negative influence' on George

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been advised to keep their eldest son Prince George, second in line to the throne behind his father, away from Prince Harry.



The Duke of Sussex's former biographer has warned the Prince and Princess of Wales of Harry's 'negative influence' on their beloved child George, urging the Kate and William to keep their son away from the Duke.

Harry, who settled down in the US after stepping down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, has launched multiple public attacks on the Firm and its members.

In his book Spare, the Duke mentioned William and Kat's children George, Charlotte and Louis as he wrote: "Out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare."

Harry added: "And that hurts me, that worries me."

Royal biographer Angela Levin has issued a warning to the couple regarding Prince George, saying: "Kate and William are there to help him [George]."

She warned: "But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence."

King Charles is thought to be the only senior member of the royal family that is in contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even though Meghan and Harry have left no stones unturned to harm the monarchy with their interviews, podcasts, and docuseries.

However, Kate is said to be fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family. The Princess of Wales will fight to uphold the monarchy's reputation if further criticism is launched at the Firm and its members, according to royal experts.

