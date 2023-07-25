Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have revealed their next steps amid speculations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement on their Archewell website regarding their new move after Spotify blow.

The couple discussed their Archewell Foundation, which they set up in 2020, and revealed they are supporting a new charity.



The organisation in question is Equimundo. The charity was set up with an aim "to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality".

And the latest report on their Archewell website states: "The 2023 data shows that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and would like to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so.

"The report recognises care work as the bedrock of society, and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasises the need for media representation that normalises men's caregiving roles."



"The Archewell Foundation is proud to have supported this report, as well as Equimundo’s continued work to promote gender equality around the globe," it concluded.

It comes as Meghan and Harry's new business ventures remain unclear. Following the axing of their huge Spotify contract and an apparent stumbling over their Netflix deal, the Sussexes are yet to announce their next move commercially.

Elsewhere, King Charles III's younger son Harry is set to travel to Africa to make a Netflix documentary amid rumours that their deal could be "hanging in the balance".