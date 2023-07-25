Tiffany Haddish felt 'in cave like a wounded animal' after eight miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish has made shocking revelation about her personal life, saying she had eight miscarriages.

The Girls Trip star, 43, claimed that she kept her ordeal private because she wanted to be by herself 'in a cave like a wounded animal'.

Tiffany, in a new interview with the Washington Post, revealed she did not want to be asked, ''Are you okay? Are you alright? Like a wounded animal' adding: I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds'."

Earlier this year, she thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.

Tiffani, who said her breakup with rapper Common was not mutual, recently experienced her eighth miscarriage and remembers telling a nurse: 'Well I'm going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].



