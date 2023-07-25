 
menu menu menu

Tiffany Haddish felt 'in cave like a wounded animal' after eight miscarriages

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Tiffany Haddish felt in cave like a wounded animal after eight miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish has made shocking revelation about her personal life, saying she had eight miscarriages.

The Girls Trip star, 43, claimed that she kept her ordeal private because she wanted to be by herself 'in a cave like a wounded animal'. 

Tiffany, in a new interview with the Washington Post, revealed she did not want to be asked, ''Are you okay? Are you alright? Like a wounded animal' adding: I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds'."

Earlier this year, she thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.

Tiffani, who said her breakup with rapper Common was not mutual, recently experienced her eighth miscarriage and remembers telling a nurse: 'Well I'm going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].

The Haunted Mansion actress thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'blocking off' summer to be with kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'blocking off' summer to be with kids
Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show video

Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs
Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good' video

Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good'
Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals video

Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals
Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George

Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George
King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'

King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'
Meghan Markle sets up 'shop in hotel suite' to be close to talent agent video

Meghan Markle sets up 'shop in hotel suite' to be close to talent agent
‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song