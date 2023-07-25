Britney Spears insecure exes forcing her to remove intimate details from memoir

Britney Spears’ former boyfriends, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, reportedly forced the popstar to remove intimate details from her highly anticipated memoir.

The Mind Your Business hitmaker’s new book The Woman in Me is set to release post facing a delay of four months after her insecure exes threated to sue her if she spills any details about their relationship.

According to The Sun, the lawyers of Timberlake and Farrell urged the Princess of Pop to give them a copy of her book ahead of the release so to check if it still contains any passage about any of the men.

“Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed,” an insider told the publication.

“There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them,” the source added.

“The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included.

However, the insider said that the issues have now been “settled and her autobiography is all ready to go.”

The Toxic hitmaker dated the singer-actor from 1999 to 2002. A year after their public breakup, she was snapped with Farrell sparking romance rumours but he later denied ever dating the star.

Speaking of her most awaited autobiography, an insider said, “The book is brilliant and heartfelt. It has given Britney the chance to tell her own story, which certainly hasn’t been easy but which will be incredibly enlightening for her fans.”

The book in which Spears will share her side of the story, is set to release on October 24, 2023.