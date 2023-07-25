 
Kim Kardashian heads to fancy dinner to get over Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance reports

By
Farheen Qureshi

|July 25, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian seemed to paying no heed to the shocking romance rumours about Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk.

Amid speculations that the reality TV star was “secretly” dating legendary NFL quarterback, Brady was spotted with the model, caressing her face after she spent a night at his place.

The duo was spotted getting cosy following their sleepover at Brady's Los Angeles home, sparking rumours that they are in a relationship, which must have been quite a shock for The Kardashians star.

Snubbing all such reports, the Skims founder headed to treat herself with a fancy dinner as is evident by her Instagram stories.

Kardashian shared a series of snaps of her dinner at Wagyumafia while sharing glimpses of how her dinner was made by the chef.

“I love discovering the best wagyumafia,” she captioned one of the pictures and added on the next one, “This was honestly the best food.”

Previously, Kardashian and Brady were said to have flirted with each other at the infamous Fourth of July bash hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin.

An insider later told People Magazine that the rumours about them getting cosy holds no truth as they “barely” said hello to each other.

However, they did mention that Kardashian confessed to her friends in the party that she has a "crush" on the athlete.

Before this, it was also claimed that Kardashian sought Brady’s advice while house hunting in his neighbourhood with some claiming that the two are only “friends” even though there is a “spark” between them.

