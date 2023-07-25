Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig has recently addressed Barbie’s “mic drop” ending with a surprising dialogue.



It is reported that the movie has already broken box office records in its opening weekend, featuring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll who finally embarks on a journey of self-discovery as a human in the movie.

In the final scene, Robbie’s character enters an office building with excitement and she announces, “I’m here to see my gynaecologist.” The screen then cuts to black, signalling the end of the movie.

Explaining this scene, Gerwig told USA Today that the director found it vital that everything operated on “at least two levels” during crafting Barbie.

“I knew I wanted to end on a mic-drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional,” said the 39-year-old.

The Little Women director continued, “When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.”

She explained, “And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy.”

“I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ – that’s both funny and emotional,” added Ladybird director.

Gerwig concluded, “It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”

Meanwhile, Barbie movie has been making smashing box office records with $155 million in North America and internationally at a whopping $337 million.