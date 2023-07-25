 
Director Christopher Nolan reveals his favourite iteration of 'Batman', Gotham City

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Director Christopher Nolan reveals his favourite iteration of Batman's Gotham City

Christopher Nolan, currently receiving praise for his latest hit "Oppenheimer," achieved his earlier blockbuster success with The Dark Knight trilogy, which began in 2005.

Starring Christian Bale as the iconic Batman, the trilogy is widely regarded as one of the finest portrayals of the Caped Crusader in cinematic history, boasting an impressive ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Michael Caine.

While Nolan's take on the superhero is often considered the best, he holds a profound respect for the previous Batman films that came before his. Specifically, Tim Burton's Batman movies from the late 1980s and 1990s left a lasting impression on him, as he mentioned in an interview with Ain’t It Cool News.

Nolan commended Burton's work, describing it as extraordinary and idiosyncratic, highlighting how the director's gothic vision perfectly suited Batman's character. 

According to Nolan, the unique allure and timeless appeal of Burton's Batman films were derived from their distinct world-building.

The filmmaker appreciated how Burton's portrayal provided a specific context that allowed Batman to thrive, a concept he found refreshingly different, especially when compared to comic book adaptations.

Nolan admired the idea of an ordinary world coexisting with Batman's extraordinary presence in Gotham.

For Nolan, the appreciation of Burton's visionary work and the process of exploring essential aspects of Batman's world added a sweet delight to his take on the beloved superhero, making his trilogy even more exceptional.

