Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation on paying mom's home mortgage

By
Web Desk

July 25, 2023

Margot Robbie has recently made shocking revelation about paying off her mother’s mortgage from her movie earnings.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning for her new hit movie, Barbie, Robbie explained why she gave money to her mother, Sarie Kessler.

“Everything I owed my mom I had it written down,” said the 33-year-old actor and producer.

She continued, “I have that piece of paper still. I kept it.”

In 2014, News.com.au reported Robbie paid off the mortgage on Kessler’s $490,000 home in Southport, Australia, on her mother’s 60th birthday.

Robbie told CBS, “She'd take money out of the house mortgage, lend me money, so I always knew, I was like, ‘I got to pay that back’.”

“And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely.”

The actress stated, “I was like, ‘Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore’.”

“Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mum,” added Robbie.

Last year, Robbie told Vanity Fair that she struggled with the fame she achieved after her movie, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don't think I want to do this,’” disclosed the actress.

Robbie said, “She just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it's too late not to’. That's when I realised the only way was forward.”

