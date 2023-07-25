Cara Delevingne embracing sobriety and finding liberation

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has spoken candidly about her journey to sobriety. In an interview for the September issue of ELLE UK, the 30-year-old revealed that giving up alcohol has been a highly rewarding experience, stating, "It hasn't [been easy], but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it.' It's been worth every second. I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer."

Moreover, Delevingne disclosed that opening up about her struggles earlier this year felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders. "For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully," she shared.

In a prior interview for the April cover of Vogue, the actress had delved into her commitment to sobriety and the events that led her to seek help at a rehab facility last fall. The wake-up call came in the form of paparazzi photos taken at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles in July 2022, which she described as "heartbreaking." Realizing that she was in a "bad place," Delevingne acknowledged that her behavior was influenced by the impact of the pandemic and her 30th birthday milestone in August.

Recently, Delevingne made another significant stride in her journey by attending her first sober Glastonbury in 15 years. Her openness about her struggles and the positive changes she has experienced have undoubtedly inspired many.