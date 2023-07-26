Will Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie stream on Netflix?

With the highly anticipated Barbie movie making headway on social media, many fans have started to wonder whether and when the movie will be made available to stream on Netflix.

Insight into its prospects has come concerning the buzz surrounding the project.

Cast List for the Barbie Movie:

For those still unversed, the movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively.

Furthermore, it also boasts a supporting cast with; America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Michael Cera.

Box Office Numbers of Barbie Movie:

The Barbie movie has amassed over $182 million from 70 markets after a $145 million production budget.

In Mexico it scored over $22.3 million, in the UK it scored $22.9 million, as well as $15.9 million in Brazil and over $14.6 million in Australia to date.

Will Barbie be available to stream on Netflix?

Sadly the chances of Barbie getting Netflix streaming rights are close to none given its association with Warner Bros.

Thus, it is safe to assume that the movie may move to the Max App after its debut in the world theatre.