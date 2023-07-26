Kourtney Kardashian to leave out Kim Kardashian from baby shower guest list

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to initiate another drama as she plans to not invite her sister Kim Kardashian to her baby shower.



According to Heat Magazine, the Poosh founder is still angry at Kim for using her Italian wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.”

Hence, the soon-to-be mom-of-four will leave out the Skims founder’s name from her guest list as she has no interest in fixing her relationship with Kim.

Kourtney and Kim’s feud was the highlight of their reality TV series The Kardashians season 3 in which the sisters even tried to sort the issues out.

However, the insider said that they problems are still there in their lives which Kourtney will not ignore this time around as she prepares to welcome her first child with the Blink 102 drummer.

“Kourt knows this will cause a big stink and create headlines, but she’s made her mind up,” the insider said. “They’ve got nothing nice to say to each other right now.”

“The drama on the show is just a fraction compared to the arguments they’ve gotten into one-on-one,” the source added.

The insider went on to note that Kris Jenner is trying her best to intervene in her daughter’s fight and change Kourtney’s mind about not inviting Kim.

“Kris is trying to get Kourt to change her mind [about the baby shower], but it seems like a futile exercise at this point,” the tipster said.

“She hates it when her girls fight – it’s always very hard for her not to get involved. Kourtney has threatened numerous times to cut her whole family off, and if Kris crosses the line and brings Kim to this shower, which may very well push her over the edge. If Kris is smart, she’ll stay out of this."